Deliveries won’t be enough to save SA's ailing restaurant industry

While the government has announced the different levels by which the country will ease out of lockdown, these were put forward without dates or rules of play. This makes it extremely difficult for those of us in the hospitality industry to know what direction to take.

The business model of the Chefs Warehouse group [which comprises four restaurants in the Western Cape] simply can’t operate within the parameters of the regulations in level 4 of lockdown.

Deliveries and takeaways are not a consideration, or even an option, as a standalone solution to generate the revenue needed to allow our restaurants to break even, let alone make a profit.

Like Spur and many others, our restaurants were designed (pre-Covid-19) according to a specific concept, targeting a specific market at a specific price point, with a specific number of seats needed to be filled day after day to make them individually viable businesses.