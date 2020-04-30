HOT OFF THE PASS | This week in food news: April 30

As we gear up to celebrate the end of hard lockdown — or level 5 as it's been dubbed by the government — it's become clear that little will change in terms of everyday life as we move into level 4 on Friday.

While social media timelines are flooded with “will they/won't they” discussions about whether the powers that be will change their minds about the ban on dog walking, and the debate about which face masks are most effective/fashionable/sustainable rages in WhatsApp groups, there's one thing most South Africans agree on: we're excited that restaurants will be able to open for deliveries from May 1.

After almost five weeks of home cooking and performing culinary experiments with varying degrees of success, many of us can't wait to get our hands on our favourite takeaways. We ran a poll to find out which foods Mzansi plans to order first; cast your vote and view the results here. At the time of publishing, fried chicken was in the lead.