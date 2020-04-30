Supper sorted thanks to Jamie Oliver's speedy five-ingredient pastas

If you've been eating oodles of noodles while housebound, but are running out of ideas for pasta sauces to serve with them, look no further than celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's book 5 Ingredients - Quick & Easy Food.

This book has proved to be perfect cooking companion during lockdown thanks to its simple, flavour-forward recipes that can be whipped up with pantry staples and no more than five additional ingredients.

This include the recipes for this pair of vegetarian pasta dishes, which can be tossed together in less than 20 minutes:

LEMON COURGETTE LINGUINE

Serves: 2

Total cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

150g dried linguine

2 mixed-colour courgettes

½ a bunch of fresh mint (15g)

30g Parmesan cheese

1 lemon

From the pantry:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Method: