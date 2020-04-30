Food

Supper sorted thanks to Jamie Oliver's speedy five-ingredient pastas

These quick and easy vegetarian pastas are sure to impress your quaranteam at dinner time

30 April 2020 - 00:00 By Steve Steinfeld
Jamie's lemon courgette linguine.
Image: Supplied/ Penguin Random House

If you've been eating oodles of noodles while housebound, but are running out of ideas for pasta sauces to serve with them, look no further than celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's book 5 Ingredients - Quick & Easy Food.

This book has proved to be perfect cooking companion during lockdown thanks to its simple, flavour-forward recipes that can be whipped up with pantry staples and no more than five additional ingredients. 

This include the recipes for this pair of vegetarian pasta dishes, which can be tossed together in less than 20 minutes: 

LEMON COURGETTE LINGUINE

Serves: 2                       

Total cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

150g dried linguine

2 mixed-colour courgettes

½ a bunch of fresh mint (15g)

30g Parmesan cheese

1 lemon

From the pantry:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Method:

  1. Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions, then drain, reserving a mugful of cooking water.
  2. Meanwhile, slice the courgettes lengthways, then again into long matchsticks with good knife skills or using the julienne cutter on a mandolin (use the guard!).
  3. Place a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with the olive oil, then add the courgettes. Cook for 4 minutes, tossing regularly, while you finely slice the mint leaves, then stir them into the pan.
  4. Toss the drained pasta into the courgette pan with a splash of reserved cooking water.
  5. Finely grate in most of the Parmesan and a little lemon zest
  6. Squeeze in all the lemon juice, toss well, then taste and season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper.
  7. Dish up, finely grate over the remaining Parmesan and drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil before tucking in.
Jamie Oliver's five-ingredient garlic mushroom pasta.
Image: Supplies/Penguin Random House

GARLIC MUSHROOM PASTA

Serves: 2

Total Cooking Time: 16 minutes

Ingredients:

150g dried pasta (Oliver recommends trofie or fusilli)

2 cloves of garlic

250g mixed mushrooms

25g Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp (heaped) half-fat crème fraîche

From the pantry:

½ tbsp olive oil 

Salt

Black Pepper

Method:

  1. Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions, then drain, reserving a mugful of cooking water.
  2. Meanwhile, peel and finely slice the garlic. Place it in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with the olive oil.
  3. A minute later add the mushrooms, tearing up any larger ones. Season with sea salt and black pepper, and cook for 8 minutes, or until golden, tossing regularly.
  4. Toss the drained pasta into the mushroom pan with a splash of reserved cooking water.
  5. Finely grate in most of the Parmesan, stir in the crème fraîche, taste, season to perfection, and dish up, finishing with a final grating of Parmesan.

• Recipes and images from '5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver' (Penguin Random House).

