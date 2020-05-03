Naqiyah Mayat dishes on the inspiration behind her first cookbook

The popular blogger's book, 'The Beginning', is a celebration of modern Indian cuisine, and of how food joyfully brings people together

My new cookbook, Naqiyah - The Beginning: Indian Recipes from my Home, has been bouncing around in my head for at least the past five years - but it actually all began in my mother's kitchen all those years ago.



The book is dedicated to my mother, who has served as my trove of culinary instruction...