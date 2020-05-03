RECIPE | Chocolate blackout cake
03 May 2020 - 00:01
This chocolate cake is rich, dark and decadent.
The name refers not to the consequences
of eating too many slices, but to the blackouts during World War 2. It was developed at that time by Ebinger's, a New York bakery that closed in 1972...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.