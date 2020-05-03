Food

RECIPE | Quick Marsala fried fish with chips

The spicy oil used to fry the fish is also used to season the chips, giving both loads of flavour

03 May 2020 - 00:00 By Naqiyah Mayat

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 mins..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah is reportedly paying 'The Daily Show' crew salaries himself Lifestyle
  2. Behind the seams of Lindiwe's killer fashion on 'The River' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Look up: the magnificent comet Swan is showing off in SA skies Lifestyle
  4. Less high fashion, more high jinks as Dineo Ranaka hosts #SAFTAs14 from home The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn