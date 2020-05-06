Five mistakes most home cooks make — and how to fix them

Take bolognaise sauce, for instance. It needs a couple of hours of gentle simmering to meld the flavours and break down the proteins to obtain that rich umami taste. You'll need to season the sauce right in the beginning, and will likely need to do so again just before serving. Salt may not be what you're looking for here; try a splash of Asian fish sauce (a trick favoured by top chefs), a dash of chilli or a pinch to sugar to elevate that unctuousness.

3. OVERCROWDING THE PAN

Whether it's heating the pan to sear some fish or browning the mince for spag bol, most home cooks try to rush through certain steps. However, such steps result in the complex layers of flavour that are key to a good dish.

One step that's often skipped is the instruction to “cook in batches”. Not doing so and overcrowding the pan with ingredients is going to lead to sogginess, uneven cooking and quite possibly bland-looking food.

When you sauté or sear something in a frying pan, take your time and do it in batches, leaving ample room around your food — think of it as social distancing for your ingredients. Be patient and allow the pan to come back up to temperature between each batch. The same applies to frying or blanching: you want the immediate heat to do the work.

4. SKIPPING PREP

Cooking becomes way more pleasurable — and less stressful — if you do some prep beforehand. Try getting everything you'll need to make a dish out before you even fire up the stove.