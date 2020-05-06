Five scrumptious things to bake with a sourdough starter besides bread

First South Africa went bananas over banana bread, now it seems homemade sourdough is the trendiest bake to try your hand at during lockdown.

If you have spent the last couple weeks perfecting the art of making this artisanal bread and are ready for a new challenge, there are plenty of other recipes you can make using that sourdough starter you've been lovingly nurturing.

Try these ideas:

BRIOCHE

Wouldn't it be nice to enjoy that wonderfully moist texture and slightly tangy taste in a morning slice of brioche? Your sourdough starter offers the perfect solution with no need for the substandard baking yeast that people so often use. Now all you have to do is find the right ratio of flour and sugar.

CRUMPETS

To feed a sourdough starter, every day you have to replace part of its weight with fresh flour and water. The question is what to do with the gooey dough that you have removed from the starter, which is perfectly fine for baking.