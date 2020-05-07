Finding fresh inspiration in the pages of old cookbooks

When the beleaguered restaurant industry was granted a small reprieve last week to sell their wares as home-delivered takeaways, I was reminded of a conversation I had with SA-born celebrity chef Prue Leith in the late 1990s.

At that time, TV execs had turned their backs on dramas in favour of cooking shows. Foodtainment, some called it. Viewers lapped these programmes up — became obsessed really — and ordinary chefs were catapulted to star status.

I asked Leith if she believed this trend had inspired more people to embrace home cooking. “Of course not,” she said, rather emphatically. “You’ll find most people are glued to the screen with their favourite takeaway on their lap.”

The ability to order takeaways again is indeed a pleasure but, on reflection, I’ve realised that weeks of being housebound during lockdown, though frustrating, have helped me rediscover the joys of cooking.