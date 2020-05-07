If you can't cook a Mother's Day meal for your mom, have one delivered
Normally preparations for Mother's Day would involve a flurry of restaurant reservations or shopping for the ingredients to cook up a celebratory feast for her at home.
While lockdown means you might not be able to get together with your mom this year, you can still organise a meal for her — or better yet, a couple of meals — to show how much you care.
Many local businesses will deliver ready-made frozen meals to her door. Or if your mom loves to cook, why not go the meal kit route? These kits come with delicious recipes and all the ingredients you'll need to make each dish — all the fun, none of the fuss.
Here are three of the best places to order them:
FROZEN FOR YOU
Fancy a gourmet lamb, mint and pumpkin pie, R230 (serves two), followed by a delectable meringue roulade, R196, for dessert? Check out the array of frozen meals on offer from By Word of Mouth catering and events company's Frozen For You range, which includes everything from starters to sides.
The food is delicious and their menu features many favourites — think beef lasagne, R135 (serves two) and butternut soup, R32 for 450ml — as well as more innovative dishes and lots of vegetarian options.
Where do they deliver? Orders to the value of R600 or more can be delivered in and around Johannesburg and Cape Town for a flat fee of R50 (delivery is free for orders above R2,000). Their frozen meals can also be purchased through their retail stores in both cities.
How to order? Visit frozenforyou.co.za — the website is easy to navigate and features mouthwatering photos of the meals on offer. Click “Gifting” if you'd like to add a personalised note to your mom along with your order.
WE ARE FOOD
This Durban-based business offers a wide selection of frozen meals from family-friendly bakes and curries to trendy plant-based bowls and desserts. There are vegetarian, vegan, low-carb, dairy-free and gluten-free and kid's options too.
Some of the tempting-sounding menu items include a Thai green chicken curry, R260 (serves four), baked Camembert parcels, R90 (serves two to four), and double chocolate brownies, R55 for six.
They also offer a variety of value packs, such as their family value pack, R1,540, which features six of their best-selling family meals.
Where do they deliver? Online orders to the value of R500 or more can be delivered to Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Knysna. Delivery fees vary depending on the area. Meals can also be collected from a selection of stockists.
How to order? Visit wearefood.co.za — the website is easy to navigate and the downloadable menu features beautiful food photographs.
U COOK
U Cook is a subscription-based meal kit service that allows you to chose from an interesting menu of 12 dishes, which changes on a weekly basis. Sometimes the cook-it-yourself dishes on offer are based on recipes by well-known local chefs. The variety is great and features vegetarian options.
The current menu includes Cape Malay hake tacos, a one-tray chicken roast with chorizo and butternut, and a falafel bliss bowl.
Prices start from R265 per week (two vegetarian meal kits for one), and vary depending on the menu chosen as well as the number of dishes and serving sizes selected.
Where do they deliver? Cape Town and Johannesburg; the delivery fee is included in the price of the kit.
How to order? Visit Ucook.co.za — navigating this website can be a little confusing, but their great food makes it worth persevering.