If you can't cook a Mother's Day meal for your mom, have one delivered

Normally preparations for Mother's Day would involve a flurry of restaurant reservations or shopping for the ingredients to cook up a celebratory feast for her at home.

While lockdown means you might not be able to get together with your mom this year, you can still organise a meal for her — or better yet, a couple of meals — to show how much you care.

Many local businesses will deliver ready-made frozen meals to her door. Or if your mom loves to cook, why not go the meal kit route? These kits come with delicious recipes and all the ingredients you'll need to make each dish — all the fun, none of the fuss.

Here are three of the best places to order them:

FROZEN FOR YOU

Fancy a gourmet lamb, mint and pumpkin pie, R230 (serves two), followed by a delectable meringue roulade, R196, for dessert? Check out the array of frozen meals on offer from By Word of Mouth catering and events company's Frozen For You range, which includes everything from starters to sides.