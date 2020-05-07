Including more berries, apples and wine in your diet may lower Alzheimer's risk

More specifically, those with a low intake of flavonolds (found in apples, pears and tea) or a low intake of flavonoid polymers (in apples, pears and tea) appeared to have twice the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, while a low intake of anthocyanins (found in blueberries, strawberries and red wine) was associated with a four-fold risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The researchers explain that a low intake was equal to no berries per month, around one-and-a-half apples per month and no tea. A high intake was equal to around 7.5 cups of blueberries or strawberries per month, eight apples and pears per month, and 19 cups of tea per month.

"Our study gives us a picture of how diet over time might be related to a person's cognitive decline, as we were able to look at flavonoid intake over many years prior to participants' dementia diagnoses," said senior author Paul Jacques.

"With no effective drugs currently available for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, preventing disease through a healthy diet is an important consideration."

"Tea, specifically green tea, and berries are good sources of flavonoids," said first author Esra Shishtar. "When we look at the study results, we see that the people who may benefit the most from consuming more flavonoids are people at the lowest levels of intake, and it doesn't take much to improve levels. A cup of tea a day or some berries two or three times a week would be adequate," she said.

Jacques also added that even later in life at age 50, which was the age at which the participants' first had their diets analysed, it's still not too late to make positive diet changes.

"The risk of dementia really starts to increase over age 70, and the take-home message is, when you are approaching 50 or just beyond, you should start thinking about a healthier diet if you haven't already," he said.