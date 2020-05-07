Which foods will trend and what eating out might look like after lockdown

During lockdown, one of the only reasons we have had to leave our homes is to go to the grocery store. We have suddenly had to cook almost everything from scratch. This has changed the way we think about food: we’ve come to embrace the concept of slow food and are consuming food in a new, more considered way.

THE FUTURE

Social distancing will change restaurant design

Social distancing will result in the interiors of restaurants being reconfigured in many different ways. This could simply be removing excess furniture to create larger spaces between tables, or the creation of booths like those in Japan, which accommodate just one or two people. These are designed to limit interaction with staff and other patrons; orders are placed electronically and food is served through a hatch.

Food delivery will aim to bring the restaurant experience to your home

With the rise in food deliveries, restaurants will adjust their cooking techniques to account for the time it’ll take for their dishes to reach people’s plates. Delivery drivers may replace front of house experts and could be trained as sommeliers.

There’ll also be a wealth of design innovation as takeaway boxes become the new restaurant tables. The use of sound and ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) will further help to amplify taste sensations and recreate the experience of eating out at home.

The home delivery concept from Wolfgat – the Paternoster eatery named Restaurant of the Year at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards in 2019 – is a good example. Described as an “interactive hamper”, their four-course meal is packaged in a box with a painting of the restaurant’s sea view – done by chef patron Kobus van der Merwe himself - on the inside of the lid. It comes complete with a playlist to accompany the meal.