Food

IN PICS | Bakers honour their moms with bread art - it's blooming gorgeous

10 May 2020 - 00:02 By Hilary Biller

Inspired by the bread art trend, we thought it would be fun to put a foodie spin on the classic Mother's Day gift of a bunch of flowers.

So we asked local bakers to adorn their loaves with colourful toppings in order to turn them into nature-inspired artworks as a tribute to their moms...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  2. Five mistakes most home cooks make — and how to fix them Food
  3. WATCH | No beer? No problem! Cape Town man uses drone to collect beer from a ... Food
  4. Enter to win one of five VIVO phones for your mom this Mother's Day Lifestyle
  5. Princess Charlene buys SA artist's painting to help starving families Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...