IN PICS | Bakers honour their moms with bread art - it's blooming gorgeous
10 May 2020 - 00:02
Inspired by the bread art trend, we thought it would be fun to put a foodie spin on the classic Mother's Day gift of a bunch of flowers.
So we asked local bakers to adorn their loaves with colourful toppings in order to turn them into nature-inspired artworks as a tribute to their moms...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.