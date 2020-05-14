Acclaimed Cape eatery Wolfgat turns its tasting menu into a posh takeaway

Despite its popularity after being named Restaurant of the Year at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards last year, Wolfgat in the Western Cape village of Paternoster has been struggling to survive. Like so many fabulous local restaurants, this intimate 20-seat beach eatery has been hit hard by the national lockdown.

Chef patron Kobus van der Merwe says the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on him and his team, financially and emotionally.

“It's the uncertainty of what lies ahead that is most difficult to cope with — will we bounce back? Won't we?” he elaborates. “For now, we're doing everything we can to try to stay afloat as long as possible.”

This includes finding an imaginative way to turn their seasonal tasting menu into a takeaway now that home food deliveries are possible — no easy feat when your dishes not only champion sustainable ingredients indigenous to the West Coast, but things like wild herbs and seaweed that must be freshly foraged.