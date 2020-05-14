Home brewing: there's life beyond pineapple beer

I used to call pineapple the “if and but fruit” because I could come up with so many reasons for not buying one when passing a pile at my local greengrocer. Why? It’s a rather cumbersome beast and such messy work to get to the heart of the fruit.

In recent times though, I’ve changed my perspective on pineapple and developed a newfound respect for this almost prehistoric-looking fruit — and it seems I’m not alone.

In the seven weeks of lockdown, the demand for pineapple has skyrocketed so much so that it’s made headlines, with prices at a record high.

The reason is simple: thanks to the extended alcohol ban, everyone’s been brewing up pineapple beer at home.

The pineapple frenzy has brought back many memories of my childhood in Durban. This tropical fruit was a refreshing treat in that awfully hot and humid climate - especially on days spent at the beach, when my mother would dip slices of it in seawater.