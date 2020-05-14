Food

WATCH | How to make crunchy no-bake peanut butter oat cookies, two ways

Oh so quick and easy to make, these biscuits can be dipped in chocolate or sandwiched together with a yummy cream cheese icing

14 May 2020 - 09:28 By Foodies of SA

WATCH | How to make no-bake peanut butter oat cookies

FIRST THINGS FIRST

WHIP UP A BATCH OF NO-BAKE PEANUT BUTTER OAT COOKIES

Ingredients:

¼ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup milk

1 cup peanut butter

3½ cups Bokomo Traditional Oats

Method:

  1. Line a baking tray with baking paper and set aside.
  2. Melt the butter in a pot over a low heat. Add the sugar and milk and stir until the sugar has melted. 
  3. Turn up the heat and boil the mixture for a minute, then remove from the heat.
  4. Stir through peanut butter, then mix in the oats.
  5. Allow to cool before moulding tablespoons of the mixture into flat cookie shapes. Place on the baking paper and allow to set.
Chocolate-dipped no-bake peanut butter oat cookies.
Chocolate-dipped no-bake peanut butter oat cookies.
Image: Foodies of SA/YouTube

NEXT YOU CAN EITHER...

DIP 'EM IN CHOCOLATE

Ingredients:

1 cup chocolate, melted

½ cup toasted oats (Optional)

Method:

  1. Dip each no-bake peanut butter oat cookie halfway in the melted chocolate and place back on baking paper.
  2. Sprinkle some toasted oats over the chocolate, if desired, before drizzle over any extra melted chocolate. Allow to set.
Crunchy no-bake peanut butter oat cookie sandwiches.
Crunchy no-bake peanut butter oat cookie sandwiches.
Image: Foodies of SA/YouTube

OR SANDWICH THEM TOGETHER WITH CREAM CHEESE ICING

Ingredients:

1 tub (230g) cream cheese

¼ cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

  1. To make the icing, place the cream cheese in a bowl. Sift over the icing sugar and beat using an electric mixer on low speed.
  2. Next beat in the vanilla essence.
  3. To assemble the cookie sandwiches, place a blob of icing on a no-bake peanut butter oat cookie and top with another cookie. Repeat with the remaining cookies.

