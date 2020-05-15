Want to keep those extra kilos off? Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee daily may do the trick

New research has found that drinking two or three cups of coffee a day may help women keep the extra kilograms off.

Carried out by researchers from Anglia Ruskin University in the UK, the new study looked at data gathered from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in the USA, a long-term study organised by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) which has surveyed more than 190,000 Americans since 1960.

The participants, who were aged between 20 and 69, were classified according to their daily coffee consumption: drinking no coffee; drinking 0 to 0.25 cups per day; 0.25 to 1 cup per day; 1 cup per day; 2 to 3 cups per day, and drinking four or more cups per day.

The team then analysed the data to see if there was a possible relationship between the number of cups of coffee drunk and the participants' total body fat percentage, their abdominal or "trunk" fat, and adiposity, more commonly known as obesity.