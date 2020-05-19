Love cheese, milk? Consuming dairy daily may lower the risk of diabetes

Other factors such as the participants' medical history, use of prescription medicines, smoking status, measurements of weight, height, waist circumference, and blood pressure and fasting blood glucose were also recorded, and participants were then followed for an average of nine years.

The findings, published online Tuesday in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, showed that eating at least two servings of dairy each day is linked to a 11 to 12 percent lower risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, while three servings of total dairy each day is linked to a 13 to 14 percent lower risk. The associations were also stronger for full fat dairy than they were for low fat dairy.

Two daily servings of total dairy were also linked to a 24 percent lower risk of metabolic syndrome, which is a collection of conditions that includes a higher waist circumference, high triglyceride levels, low levels of "good" cholesterol, hypertension (high blood pressure) and high fasting blood sugar, which together can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Again, the relationship was stronger for full fat dairy; two servings of full fat was linked with a 28 percent lower risk of metabolic syndrome, compared with no daily dairy intake, and eating low fat dairy was not associated with a lower prevalence of most of the conditions that make up metabolic syndrome.

The researchers point out that the study is an observational one, and so they cannot establish a cause and effect relationship.

However, they add that, "If our findings are confirmed in sufficiently large and long term trials, then increasing dairy consumption may represent a feasible and low cost approach to reducing [metabolic syndrome], hypertension, diabetes, and ultimately cardiovascular disease events worldwide."