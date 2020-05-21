Celeb chef Zola Nene ventures into 'Uncharted' territory with Gordon Ramsay

It's good to hear that SA's effervescent celebrity chef Zola Nene will be cooking alongside British food icon Gordon Ramsay in the premiere of the second season of his National Geographic show, Uncharted.

The unflappable Nene is a straight talker with bucket loads of good humour and great skill, so she's sure to have had Ramsay eating out of the palm of her hand — we'll have to wait until the show hits our screens in August to find out.

The episode in question was filmed in KwaZulu-Natal and will see Ramsay get up close with wildlife, meet braai masters, soak up some local culture in a township, and learn the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors.

Together with Nene, he'll also cook up a feast for a yet unnamed revered Zulu chief. Apparently chakalaka will be on the menu.