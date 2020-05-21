Charismatic SA chef trumps Jamie Oliver in local cookbook sales

One of these is that people can’t seem to get enough of Seshoene’s cookbook, which was first published in 2018, and includes a generous helping of beautifully-styled recipes for often-neglected traditional dishes.

This is one of the reasons it’s so popular, believes Seshoene, a former auditor whose passion for food saw her leave the corporate world to spend a year at cookery school before embarking on a new career hosting popular cookery classes.

Unlike other cookbooks, she elaborates, The Lazy Makoti’s Guide caters to the appetites of the many South Africans who split their lives between the townships and suburbia.

The person who buys this book “will have a croissant on Monday and enjoy tripe in the township on a Sunday,” she explains.

“People tell me that my cookbook is the first cookbook they’ve ever bought - and that they never thought they would ever buy a cookbook.”

Seshoene's charisma, social media savvy and marketing skills have also contributed to her book's success.

The Lazy Makoti’s Guide is currently ahead of some of the big guns in terms of local sales figures. This includes the likes of celeb chefs Jamie Oliver and Yotam Ottolenghi, whose books - 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food, Veg and Simple are top sellers in Mzansi.

Between the stars there are some surprises. One of these is Kook en Geniet by the late SJA de Villiers. Available in English and Afrikaans, this book was first published in 1951 and holds a South African record when it comes to reprints.

Not trendy, this classic is rather like a good friend you can rely on for their repertoire of trusted recipes and good kitchen advice — just what's needed by a novice hoping to improve their cooking skills during lockdown, don't you think?