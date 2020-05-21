Divine quarantinis you can mix up from the dregs of your drinks cabinet

Quarantini: such a playful word and a recent addition to the global lexicon.

It technically refers to any alcoholic drink enjoyed during quarantine, which is what they (incorrectly) call lockdown in some parts of the world. However, thanks to the current booze ban, a more fitting local definition would be a cocktail whipped up from the dregs of your drinks cabinet in desperate times.

Whether it's that questionable bottle of creamy liquor someone gave you as a gift, or the sherry you've only ever used to make Christmas trifles, most of us have random bottles of alcohol that — until recently — were gathering cobwebs.

To help you conjure up a delicious drink out of them, we asked award-winning mixologist Julian Short to come up with some versatile cocktail recipes that can be made with pretty much any booze you have on hand.