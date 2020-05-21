Recipes
Divine quarantinis you can mix up from the dregs of your drinks cabinet
Award-winning mixologist Julian Short conjures up recipes for lockdown cocktails that can be made from pretty much any booze you have on hand
Quarantini: such a playful word and a recent addition to the global lexicon.
It technically refers to any alcoholic drink enjoyed during quarantine, which is what they (incorrectly) call lockdown in some parts of the world. However, thanks to the current booze ban, a more fitting local definition would be a cocktail whipped up from the dregs of your drinks cabinet in desperate times.
Whether it's that questionable bottle of creamy liquor someone gave you as a gift, or the sherry you've only ever used to make Christmas trifles, most of us have random bottles of alcohol that — until recently — were gathering cobwebs.
To help you conjure up a delicious drink out of them, we asked award-winning mixologist Julian Short to come up with some versatile cocktail recipes that can be made with pretty much any booze you have on hand.
“I love the idea of a quarantini because people can unleash their creativity,” says Short, who is part owner of Sin + Tax in Joburg, which was voted the 88th best bar in the world last year. “We’ve come from a rigid and planned lifestyle to one of unpredictability where it’s fun being creative and feeds the soul.”
MUDDLED SPRITZ
“I love making spritz-style cocktails. They are light, refreshing and fun,” says Short. “For the base of this drink you’re welcome to use any kind of vermouth, sherry or liqueur. Think Pimms, Cointreau, Aperol, Campari or whatever you have on hand.”
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
40ml Grappa or sherry
40ml cloudy apple or orange juice
20ml honey water (made by dissolving 5ml of honey in 15ml warm water)
Tonic or kombucha, to top up
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Garnish:
Lemon wedge
Fresh mint
Method:
Mix the alcohol, fruit juice and honey water. Pour into a wine glass. Top up with tonic or kombucha, add some bitters for complexity, garnish with a lemon wedge — give it a nice squeeze as you drop it into the glass — and some fresh mint.
SWEET N SOURS
Says Short, “This drink is a neat and fun take on the classic sours cocktail. As long as you can balance the sweetness and sourness of your cocktail using honey and lemon, then you’re free to experiment with pretty much any weird and wonderful spirit or liqueur you find at the back of your booze cabinet.”
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
25ml honey water (made by dissolving 10ml honey in 15ml warm water)
25ml lemon juice
15ml Schnapps
40ml Sambuca or Ouzo
Ice
Garnish:
Rosemary sprig
Method:
Mix the honey water, lemon juice and alcohol together in a cocktail shaker or, if you don't have one on hand, in a sealable plastic container. Add ice and shake hard for 15 seconds. Carefully strain the cocktail into a tumbler filled with ice cubes, garnish and enjoy.
HIDDEN G’OLD FASHIONED
“This drink is a spin on the classic cocktail, The Old Fashioned,” explains Short. “Traditionally it's a blend of bourbon, sugar and bitters, but you can use any dark spirit — or white spirit, if you're brave enough — that you have on hand.”
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
50ml brandy or any spirit as described above
20ml honey water (made by dissolving 5ml of honey in 15ml warm water)
3 dashes Angostura bitters
Ice
Garnish:
Orange zest
Method:
Pour the alcohol, honey water and bitters into a whisky tumbler and using a spoon, stir until well mixed together. Add ice and garnish with orange zest.
BLEND AND SEND
“This easy cocktail can be made using those creamy liquors you have lurking around,” says Short.
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
20ml lime juice
100ml coconut water
15ml honey
50ml cream liqueur
3 dash bitters
Pinch of salt
A handful of ice
Garnish:
Fresh fruit or aromatic herbs
Method:
Blend all the ingredients until smooth, pour into a tall tumbler, garnish and serve.