WATCH | Cuteness overload as celebs' kids try the #Don'tEatItChallenge

The latest challenge sweeping social media is a thorough test of two character traits that little kids aren’t particularly well known for: patience and obedience.

Called the #Don'tEatItChallenge, #FruitSnackChallenge or #ChocolateChallenge, the premise is simple: a parent places some sort of tasty “bait” in front of their bundle of joy. They then say they'll be stepping out the room for a moment, and stress to their child that they must not eat the snack until they get back. The point is to see if the child will be able to resist the temptation to scoff it straight away.

Meanwhile, many parents haven't been able to resist trying this challenge with their children. This includes these famous faces:

Influencer Nthabiseng Mathole's daughter, Leruo, had the internet in stitches with her adorable antics. She's quick to pop a sweet into her mouth, but after a reminder of the rules, spits it out and returns it to the bowl. She then has a “little talk” with her snack while waiting from her mom to return.