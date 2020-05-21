Food

WATCH | Cuteness overload as celebs' kids try the #Don'tEatItChallenge

21 May 2020 - 10:36 By Nomvelo Masango
Did Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, nail the #Don'tEatItChallenge? Scroll down to find out.
Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

The latest challenge sweeping social media is a thorough test of two character traits that little kids aren’t particularly well known for: patience and obedience.

Called the #Don'tEatItChallenge, #FruitSnackChallenge or #ChocolateChallenge, the premise is simple: a parent places some sort of tasty “bait” in front of their bundle of joy. They then say they'll be stepping out the room for a moment, and stress to their child that they must not eat the snack until they get back. The point is to see if the child will be able to resist the temptation to scoff it straight away.

Meanwhile, many parents haven't been able to resist trying this challenge with their children. This includes these famous faces:

Influencer Nthabiseng Mathole's daughter, Leruo, had the internet in stitches with her adorable antics. She's quick to pop a sweet into her mouth, but after a reminder of the rules, spits it out and returns it to the bowl. She then has a “little talk” with her snack while waiting from her mom to return.

Actress Gabrielle Union’s one-year-old daughter, Kaavia, made a beeline for her snacks the moment her mother left the room.

Billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, passed the patience test with flying colours. She even murmured the word “patience” to herself a couple of times like some sort of mantra.

Model Tshepi Vundla's son, Siba, also displayed enviable self control, though it looks like he may have spotted the “hidden camera”.

Influencer Olwethu Leshabane's son, Malik, was understandably frustrated about being given a snack only to be told he couldn't eat it. After a few tears, he settled down and gave the challenge his best shot, but ultimately temptation won. 

Actress Tia Mowry's daughter, Cairo, also couldn't wait to tuck in. She listened somewhat distractedly to the rules, which she broke a few seconds later. 

