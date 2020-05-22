Many of us have started eating like little kids during lockdown. Here's why

Sales of frozen pizza have almost doubled. Sales of frozen appetisers and snacks are over a third, while ice cream sales have increased 36%.

According to Uber Eats, the most common food delivery order in the US has been French fries, while the most popular beverage has been cooldrinks.

To me, these foods have one thing in common: They’re the stuff we ate as kids.

Why might grown adults be reaching back into the pantry of their pasts? What is it about a pandemic that makes us feel like we’re teenagers at a sleepover?

The reasons are deeply rooted.

At its core, the purpose of food is to nourish. Of course food provides us with the necessary energy and balance of vitamins and minerals to power and fuel the body. But anyone who’s reached for some ice cream after a particularly stressful day will know that nourishment is about more than nutrition.