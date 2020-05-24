Memorable meals from a time when the world was our oyster

A group of Sunday Times Lifestyle’s intrepid travellers share food memories that take them back to the days when globe-trotting was a doddle.

LOK LOK IN MALAYSIA

I ate many beautiful dishes on my visit to Malaysia a few years ago, but one of the most fun food experiences I had was a lunch of lok lok — a fondue on steroids with a delicious Asian spin on it.

You're served an assortment of skewered ingredients, cooked and raw, to dip into a pot of delicious simmering stock followed by sweet, peanut-flavoured and spicy dipping sauces. Odds are you won’t even work your way through all options on the food cart: I was offered mushrooms, stuffed banana leaves, fish balls, meat strips, tofu squares, hard boiled quail eggs, leafy greens, dumplings, seafood and all sorts of strange things I had never seen before.

Lok lok is a popular street food. There are always plenty of fellow diners to chat to, making it a very social way to get a taste of Malaysia's food culture.

I can’t wait until it's possible to visit this food-loving country again so I can literally dip into more of the many local delicacies to be enjoyed. Just the thought of doing so is enough to warm my aching travel-loving heart. — Sanet Oberholzer, Travel writer

STREET FOOD IN NEW YORK

I feed myself wherever I see food on my travels in New York: salted pretzels from pavement vendors; cream-cheese bagels from corner cafes; spicy minestrone on a wooden bench under Grand Central Station.

And once I sit in a real diner, the famous Viand Coffee Shop on Madison Avenue, and eat a vegetarian burger. I am hungry; the Italian owners are divine. Nectar from the gods, they say, as they place a glass of tap water on my table.

I love everything about this city. I love the old Chinese man bowing and saying "you're welcome" when I thank him for a meal of lemongrass and noodles. I love the soprano-singing Italian who seduced me into eating a lemon sorbet my mouth will remember forever.

The sun is shining as I walk through Central Park and jump over puddles of rainwater and kick the piles of autumn leaves so that they fly back up into the trees. Sparks come out of the resident gardener's eyes: he's fed up with whirling leaves and fattened squirrels eating discarded doughnuts, but I just laugh. I'm a tourist in the Big Apple on a beautiful day. — Peta Scop, designer