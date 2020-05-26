Beat the freeze: five simple recipes for mouthwatering stews

There's nothing more comforting than having a big pot of stew simmering away on the stove when a cold front hits, which is why we've rounded up recipes for delicious slow-cooked dishes.

This includes classics like beef and lamb, a moreish Cameroonian peanut and chicken stew, a flavourful American-Italian fish stew, and a quick and easy vegetarian stew with a coconut milk base.

Of course, whether it's beer or wine, alcohol tends to be a key ingredient in many stews, including some of the recipes listed below.

If you've run out of booze, or don't want to "waste" the remaining bottles in your drinks cabinet on cooking, Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller recommends you use stock instead.

"If you don't mind added sweetness, you could also replace the alcohol with red or white grape juice, or even apple juice," she said.

"Another option is to use vegetable extracts like Marmite or Bovril (4 tsp dissolved in 1 litre boiling water) or miso, a soy paste (15ml dissolved in 500ml boiling water)."