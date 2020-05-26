Food

Beat the freeze: five simple recipes for mouthwatering stews

26 May 2020 - 12:47 By Toni Jaye Singer
From left: beef 'n beer stew with root veggie mash, lamb and barley stew with pesto, and Cameroonian peanut and chicken stew.
From left: beef 'n beer stew with root veggie mash, lamb and barley stew with pesto, and Cameroonian peanut and chicken stew.
Image: Toby Murphy, Bruce Tuck and 'Africa Cookbook'

There's nothing more comforting than having a big pot of stew simmering away on the stove when a cold front hits, which is why we've rounded up recipes for delicious slow-cooked dishes. 

This includes classics like beef and lamb, a moreish Cameroonian peanut and chicken stew, a flavourful American-Italian fish stew, and a quick and easy vegetarian stew with a coconut milk base.

Of course, whether it's beer or wine, alcohol tends to be a key ingredient in many stews, including some of the recipes listed below.

If you've run out of booze, or don't want to "waste" the remaining bottles in your drinks cabinet on cooking, Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller recommends you use stock instead.

"If you don't mind added sweetness, you could also replace the alcohol with red or white grape juice, or even apple juice," she said.

"Another option is to use vegetable extracts like Marmite or Bovril (4 tsp dissolved in 1 litre boiling water) or miso, a soy paste (15ml dissolved in 500ml boiling water)."

RECIPE | Beef 'n beer stew with root veggie mash

Beer is a brilliant addition to stews as it helps to tenderise the meat, while adding bags of flavour
Lifestyle
10 months ago

RECIPE | Slow-cooked lamb and barley stew with pesto

Wholesome nutty-flavoured barley stretches this crowd-pleasing lamb stew without compromising on the flavour. For a sophisticated touch, top it with ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago

RECIPE | Portia Mbau's Cameroonian peanut and chicken stew

A rich and warming winter dish from the author of 'Africa Cookbook'
Lifestyle
2 months ago

RECIPE | Cioppino (fish stew) with fennel and saffron

This wonderfully warming Italian American stew of fish, mussels and prawns will cater for a crowd. Serve it with lots of crusty bread to mop up the ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Coconut, spinach and chickpea stew

This quick and easy vegetarian stew is just the thing to serve up on a Meat-Free Monday
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Bianca Schoombee opens up about receiving death and rape threats following ... Lifestyle
  2. Modelling agency drops Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee, U-turns on defending ... Lifestyle
  3. Is the coronavirus mutating, and what does this mean for fighting Covid-19? Health & Sex
  4. Do you make the best burger? Chef shares hers, see if yours measures up Food
  5. The rise and fall of Bianca Schoombee — how a dig into her past ended her Miss ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh