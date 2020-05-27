Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew

Using a slotted spoon remove the onion mixture and set aside before continuing with the next steps: coating and browning the meat. Don’t clean the pot in between.

4. COAT THE MEAT

I believe that coating the meat lightly in seasoned flour before browning helps to seal in the juices; it also thickens the sauce. The easiest way to do this is to place some seasoned flour in a plastic bag, add the meat, seal the bag and shake it to coat the meat. I use a mixture of 45ml (3 tbsp) flour, 5ml (1 tsp) each of paprika and mixed herbs, plus salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

5. BROWN THE MEAT IN BATCHES

Preheat the pot used to fry the onion mixture, adding an extra 15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) oil if necessary, and brown the meat in batches over a high heat. The purpose is not to cook the meat, just to seal in the juices.

Don't overcrowd the pan as this will cause the meat to stew rather than brown. Allow ample room around each piece of meat, as Chef Arnold Tanzer puts it “think of it as social distancing for your ingredients.” Be patient and allow the pan to come back up to temperature between each batch.