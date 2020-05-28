Food

Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online

Restock your drinks cabinet without leaving home

28 May 2020 - 11:39 By Sanet Oberholzer
Thanks to online shopping, many of your favourite tipples can be delivered straight to your door.
Thanks to online shopping, many of your favourite tipples can be delivered straight to your door.
Image: 123RF/Nikolai Grigorev

Many South Africans are eagerly counting down the days until June 1 when the booze ban lifts. If you're worried you're going to get caught up in the crowds when the bottle stores reopen, don't stress: you can shop for a wide selection of spirits, wines and beers online from the comfort of your home.

Here are a few places to do just that, which will deliver straight to your door once lockdown level 3 commences:

NORMAN GOODFELLOWS

Norman Goodfellows is a one-stop shop for all your local and imported alcohol requirements. They stock more than 700 wines and gins, rare release whiskeys, bubbles, spirits, beers and ciders and even mixers — so there’s no reason to even make a stop at the shops except to pick up pub snacks for your home bar.

What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open

Who would have thought weeks would turn into months of no alcohol? With the drought about to be broken, booze sellers and producers have already seen ...
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Delivery will take place two to three days after the start of level 3 lockdown. They deliver to all major cities, including Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, East London, George, Kimberley, Nelspruit, Port Elizabeth, Pietersburg and Pietermaritzburg. They offer free delivery when you spend R500 or more.

Visit ngf.co.za

BEST CRAFT BEER ONLINE

If you’re looking for all things craft beer, look no further. The Best Craft Beer Online shop, operated by the Frontier Beer Co, sells seasonal and speciality beers including those that would otherwise only be available from Frontier's Wynberg tap room. They also stock sips from craft breweries such as Mad Giant, Jack Black, Tolokazi, Friar’s Habbit, Riot, and Anvil Brewery.

Nationwide deliveries will start as soon as we move to level 3 lockdown. Deliveries will be made the day after you’ve placed your order.

Visit bestcraftbeer.co.za

CELLAR DIRECT

Cellar Direct buys directly from South African wine farms and offers you wines at tasting room prices. Choose from sips from 30 winemakers across the Cape winelands, including Darling Cellars, Robertson, Kleine Zalze, Elgin Vintners and La Grand Domaine.

Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown

Mixologist and owner of Molecular Bars, Dino Batista, shares tried-and-trusted drinks recipes that'll make your vino go further
Lifestyle
1 month ago

They'll be offering nationwide delivery as soon as level 3 of lockdown starts; you can expect to receive your booze within seven days of your order being processed. Delivery is free for orders of more than R1,500, with a flat delivery rate of R11 per bottle for orders less than that. 

Visit cellardirect.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Home brewing: there's life beyond pineapple beer

The lockdown booze ban has given me a newfound appreciate for all sorts of fruit
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

POLL | What's the first thing you will buy when the booze ban ends?

Cheers to level three of the lockdown.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Divine quarantinis you can mix up from the dregs of your drinks cabinet

Award-winning mixologist Julian Short conjures up recipes for lockdown cocktails that can be made from pretty much any booze you have on hand
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. POLL | What's the first thing you will buy when the booze ban ends? Food
  2. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  3. Bianca Schoombee opens up about receiving death and rape threats following ... Lifestyle
  4. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  5. WATCH | Hippos, hyenas and wild dogs battle it out for two impalas Travel

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd