Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online
Restock your drinks cabinet without leaving home
Many South Africans are eagerly counting down the days until June 1 when the booze ban lifts. If you're worried you're going to get caught up in the crowds when the bottle stores reopen, don't stress: you can shop for a wide selection of spirits, wines and beers online from the comfort of your home.
Here are a few places to do just that, which will deliver straight to your door once lockdown level 3 commences:
NORMAN GOODFELLOWS
Norman Goodfellows is a one-stop shop for all your local and imported alcohol requirements. They stock more than 700 wines and gins, rare release whiskeys, bubbles, spirits, beers and ciders and even mixers — so there’s no reason to even make a stop at the shops except to pick up pub snacks for your home bar.
Delivery will take place two to three days after the start of level 3 lockdown. They deliver to all major cities, including Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, East London, George, Kimberley, Nelspruit, Port Elizabeth, Pietersburg and Pietermaritzburg. They offer free delivery when you spend R500 or more.
Visit ngf.co.za
BEST CRAFT BEER ONLINE
If you’re looking for all things craft beer, look no further. The Best Craft Beer Online shop, operated by the Frontier Beer Co, sells seasonal and speciality beers including those that would otherwise only be available from Frontier's Wynberg tap room. They also stock sips from craft breweries such as Mad Giant, Jack Black, Tolokazi, Friar’s Habbit, Riot, and Anvil Brewery.
Nationwide deliveries will start as soon as we move to level 3 lockdown. Deliveries will be made the day after you’ve placed your order.
Visit bestcraftbeer.co.za
CELLAR DIRECT
Cellar Direct buys directly from South African wine farms and offers you wines at tasting room prices. Choose from sips from 30 winemakers across the Cape winelands, including Darling Cellars, Robertson, Kleine Zalze, Elgin Vintners and La Grand Domaine.
They'll be offering nationwide delivery as soon as level 3 of lockdown starts; you can expect to receive your booze within seven days of your order being processed. Delivery is free for orders of more than R1,500, with a flat delivery rate of R11 per bottle for orders less than that.
Visit cellardirect.co.za