Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online

Many South Africans are eagerly counting down the days until June 1 when the booze ban lifts. If you're worried you're going to get caught up in the crowds when the bottle stores reopen, don't stress: you can shop for a wide selection of spirits, wines and beers online from the comfort of your home.

Here are a few places to do just that, which will deliver straight to your door once lockdown level 3 commences:

NORMAN GOODFELLOWS

Norman Goodfellows is a one-stop shop for all your local and imported alcohol requirements. They stock more than 700 wines and gins, rare release whiskeys, bubbles, spirits, beers and ciders and even mixers — so there’s no reason to even make a stop at the shops except to pick up pub snacks for your home bar.