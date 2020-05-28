Food

Recipes

WATCH | How to make four sweet delights from a two-ingredient dough

Who knew koeksisters, a sweet pizza, jam doughnuts and apple pie bites could all be made from the same simple dough?

28 May 2020 - 09:22 By Foodies of SA

WATCH | How to make koeksisters, a sweet pizza, jam doughnuts and apple pie bites from a simple two-ingredient dough.

MIX UP A BATCH OF TWO-INGREDIENT DOUGH

Ingredients:

3 cups Sasko Self-Raising Flour

1½ cups plain yoghurt

Method:

  1. Sift the flour and gently fold in the yoghurt with a spatula until the mixture forms a dough.
  2. On a floured surface, knead the dough by hand for 5-8 minutes. If the dough is too sticky, add more flour, a little at a time, and knead until smooth.
  3. Cover the dough and set it aside until you’re ready to use it.

THEN TURN IT INTO ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:

Koeksister.
Koeksister.
Image: Foodies of SA

KOEKSISTERS

Ingredients:

400ml water

750g sugar

20ml lemon juice

1 batch two-ingredient dough

Oil, for deep frying

Method:

  1. First make a syrup: place the water and sugar in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to the boil.
  2. Once the syrup begins to boil, add the lemon juice and reduce the heat to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
  3. Transfer the syrup to a bowl and refrigerate until cold, at least 4-6 hours, but preferably overnight.
  4. Roll out the dough into a rough rectangle about 5mm thick. Cut the dough into strips, about 6cm long and 1cm wide.
  5. Shape the koeksisters by plaiting three strip of dough together, pinching the ends to seal them — see the video above. Repeat until you've used all the dough.
  6. Pour the oil into a deep pot and heat it to 180°C. Remove the syrup from the fridge.
  7. Deep-fry the koeksisters a few at a time, turning often, until golden and cooked through. Remove the koeksisters from the oil using a slotted spoon and immediately submerge them in the cold syrup*. Transfer to a plate. Repeat until you've fried them all.
  8. Drizzle any leftover syrup over the koeksisters, allow them to cool and enjoy.

Tip: Keep the bowl of syrup cold by placing it in another container filled with ice.

Dessert pizza pie.
Dessert pizza pie.
Image: Foodies of SA/YouTube

DESSERT PIZZA PIE

Ingredients:

1 batch two-ingredient dough

1 cup chocolate spread

10 white marshmallows, halved

1 egg, beaten

2 tbsp melted butter

¼ cup brown sugar

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C. Grease and flour a baking tray.
  2. Divide the dough into two equal balls. Roll out each ball into a circle about 5mm thick.
  3. Place one dough circle on the baking tray.
  4. Smear chocolate spread over the dough, leaving an empty 'crust' around the edge.
  5. Arrange the marshmallows on top of the chocolate spread.
  6. Brush the beaten egg around the 'crust', then top with the second dough circle. Press the edges down with a fork to seal the two pieces of dough together.
  7. Using a sharp knife, pierce the dough several times in the centre to allow the steam to escape while the pizza bakes.
  8. Brush the melted butter over the top of the pizza and sprinkle with the brown sugar.
  9. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the pizza is golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving.
Jam doughnut.
Jam doughnut.
Image: Foodies of SA

JAM DOUGHNUTS

Ingredients:

1 batch two-ingredient dough

3 cups vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup castor sugar

1 cup strawberry jam

Method:

  1. Divide the dough into eight evenly-sized pieces and roll into balls.
  2. Pour the oil into a large pot and heat to 180°C. Pour the caster sugar into a bowl.
  3. Deep fry the doughnuts one at a time, turning often, until golden and cooked through. Remove the doughnuts from the oil using a slotted spoon and immediately roll them in the castor sugar. Transfer to a plate.
  4. Spoon the strawberry jam into a piping bag. Use the back of a wooden spoon, poke a hole in the side of each doughnut. Pipe the jam into the doughnuts and serve immediately.
Apple pie bites.
Apple pie bites.
Image: Foodies of SA/YouTube

APPLE PIE BITES

Ingredients:

2 Granny Smith apples

1 batch two-ingredient dough

½ cup butter, melted

1 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a large baking tray.
  2. Remove the cores of the apples and slice each into 8 equally-sized wedges*. 
  3. Roll the dough out into a large rectangle, about 48cm x 10cm.
  4. Brush the surface of the dough with melted butter.
  5. In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon together. Sprinkle over the dough, reserving ¼ cup of the mixture.
  6. Divide the dough into 16 thin triangles. Place an apple slice at the wide end of each dough triangle and roll up to form a croissant-shaped pie bite.
  7. Transfer the pie bites to the baking tray, brush with melted butter and sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon-sugar mix.
  8. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown on top. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Tip: Place the apple slices in water with a squeeze of lemon juice to avoid them turning brown.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Five scrumptious things to bake with a sourdough starter besides bread

Think waffles, cakes and more
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

WATCH | How to make delectable Smarties cookie bars

Weekends are made for indulging! These cookie bars studded with Smarties will bring a smile to any kid and those young of heart
Lifestyle
1 year ago

WATCH | How to make crunchy no-bake peanut butter oat cookies, two ways

Oh so quick and easy to make, these biscuits can be dipped in chocolate or sandwiched together with a yummy cream cheese icing
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. POLL | What's the first thing you will buy when the booze ban ends? Food
  2. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  3. Bianca Schoombee opens up about receiving death and rape threats following ... Lifestyle
  4. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  5. WATCH | Hippos, hyenas and wild dogs battle it out for two impalas Travel

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd