WATCH | How to make four sweet delights from a two-ingredient dough
Who knew koeksisters, a sweet pizza, jam doughnuts and apple pie bites could all be made from the same simple dough?
MIX UP A BATCH OF TWO-INGREDIENT DOUGH
Ingredients:
3 cups Sasko Self-Raising Flour
1½ cups plain yoghurt
Method:
- Sift the flour and gently fold in the yoghurt with a spatula until the mixture forms a dough.
- On a floured surface, knead the dough by hand for 5-8 minutes. If the dough is too sticky, add more flour, a little at a time, and knead until smooth.
- Cover the dough and set it aside until you’re ready to use it.
THEN TURN IT INTO ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:
KOEKSISTERS
Ingredients:
400ml water
750g sugar
20ml lemon juice
1 batch two-ingredient dough
Oil, for deep frying
Method:
- First make a syrup: place the water and sugar in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to the boil.
- Once the syrup begins to boil, add the lemon juice and reduce the heat to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
- Transfer the syrup to a bowl and refrigerate until cold, at least 4-6 hours, but preferably overnight.
- Roll out the dough into a rough rectangle about 5mm thick. Cut the dough into strips, about 6cm long and 1cm wide.
- Shape the koeksisters by plaiting three strip of dough together, pinching the ends to seal them — see the video above. Repeat until you've used all the dough.
- Pour the oil into a deep pot and heat it to 180°C. Remove the syrup from the fridge.
- Deep-fry the koeksisters a few at a time, turning often, until golden and cooked through. Remove the koeksisters from the oil using a slotted spoon and immediately submerge them in the cold syrup*. Transfer to a plate. Repeat until you've fried them all.
- Drizzle any leftover syrup over the koeksisters, allow them to cool and enjoy.
Tip: Keep the bowl of syrup cold by placing it in another container filled with ice.
DESSERT PIZZA PIE
Ingredients:
1 batch two-ingredient dough
1 cup chocolate spread
10 white marshmallows, halved
1 egg, beaten
2 tbsp melted butter
¼ cup brown sugar
Method:
- Preheat oven to 220°C. Grease and flour a baking tray.
- Divide the dough into two equal balls. Roll out each ball into a circle about 5mm thick.
- Place one dough circle on the baking tray.
- Smear chocolate spread over the dough, leaving an empty 'crust' around the edge.
- Arrange the marshmallows on top of the chocolate spread.
- Brush the beaten egg around the 'crust', then top with the second dough circle. Press the edges down with a fork to seal the two pieces of dough together.
- Using a sharp knife, pierce the dough several times in the centre to allow the steam to escape while the pizza bakes.
- Brush the melted butter over the top of the pizza and sprinkle with the brown sugar.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the pizza is golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving.
JAM DOUGHNUTS
Ingredients:
1 batch two-ingredient dough
3 cups vegetable oil, for frying
1 cup castor sugar
1 cup strawberry jam
Method:
- Divide the dough into eight evenly-sized pieces and roll into balls.
- Pour the oil into a large pot and heat to 180°C. Pour the caster sugar into a bowl.
- Deep fry the doughnuts one at a time, turning often, until golden and cooked through. Remove the doughnuts from the oil using a slotted spoon and immediately roll them in the castor sugar. Transfer to a plate.
- Spoon the strawberry jam into a piping bag. Use the back of a wooden spoon, poke a hole in the side of each doughnut. Pipe the jam into the doughnuts and serve immediately.
APPLE PIE BITES
Ingredients:
2 Granny Smith apples
1 batch two-ingredient dough
½ cup butter, melted
1 cup brown sugar
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a large baking tray.
- Remove the cores of the apples and slice each into 8 equally-sized wedges*.
- Roll the dough out into a large rectangle, about 48cm x 10cm.
- Brush the surface of the dough with melted butter.
- In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon together. Sprinkle over the dough, reserving ¼ cup of the mixture.
- Divide the dough into 16 thin triangles. Place an apple slice at the wide end of each dough triangle and roll up to form a croissant-shaped pie bite.
- Transfer the pie bites to the baking tray, brush with melted butter and sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon-sugar mix.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown on top. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Tip: Place the apple slices in water with a squeeze of lemon juice to avoid them turning brown.