Love oatmeal? Eating more whole grains may help lower diabetes risk

"High intake of carbohydrates has been suggested to be associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes," said research team leader Kim Braun, PhD.

"We looked at whether this effect is different for high-quality carbohydrates and low-quality carbohydrates, which include refined grains, sugary foods and potatoes."

"These results highlight the importance of distinguishing between carbohydrates from high- and low- quality sources when examining diabetes risk," said Braun.

"Conducting similar studies in people with various socio-economic backgrounds, ethnicities and age will provide insight into how applicable these findings are for other groups."

Braun will present the findings as part of Nutrition 2020 Live Online, a virtual conference hosted by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN).

The Mayo Clinic explains that whole grains are either present in their whole form and are single food such as brown rice, or ground into a flour while retaining all parts of the seed (bran, germ and endosperm) and used as ingredients such as buckwheat in pancakes or whole-wheat flour in bread.

Compared with other types of grains, whole grains are higher in fibre and other important nutrients, such as B vitamins, iron, folate, selenium, potassium and magnesium. Examples of whole grains include barley, brown rice, buckwheat, bulgur (cracked wheat), millet, oatmeal and whole-wheat bread, pasta or crackers.

Whole grains are also linked to a lower risk of heart disease, certain cancers and other health problems.