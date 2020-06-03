Love oatmeal? Eating more whole grains may help lower diabetes risk

New US research has found that eating high-quality carbohydrates such as whole grains appears to be associated with a lower risk for type 2 diabetes.

Carried out by researchers from Erasmus University Medical Center and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the new large-scale investigation analysed data from participants taking part in three existing studies, including 69,949 women from the Nurses' Health Study, 90,239 women from the Nurses' Health Study 2, and 40,539 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study.

The researchers found that when participants replaced calories from saturated fatty acids, monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, animal protein and vegetable protein with high-quality carbohydrates, they appeared to have a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Replacing low-quality carbohydrates with saturated fats, although not with other nutrients, was also linked with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.