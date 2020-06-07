Clients flip for Maps’ burgers on the go

It’s a triple whammy for couch potatoes — a burger delivered to your door by hunky TV presenter Maps Maponyane in his swanky Merc.



After almost losing his acclaimed Buns Out restaurant in Linden, Johannesburg, during the lockdown, Maponyane is delivering takeaways himself, and doing so in style in his Mercedes-Benz CLS...