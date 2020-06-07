RECIPE | Homemade fruit dainties (pate de fruit)

Media coach and avid gardener Boo Prince uses the bounty harvested from her garden to make fruity French sweets. She shares her recipe

My husband Scott and I have always loved growing food plants and been fascinated by them. Through lockdown, the garden has been our family refuge and solace and we've had everything from picnics, camp outs and movie nights to fort building and obstacle courses in it.



Our sons Griffin, 7, and Bear, 6, have worked alongside us as we have sown seeds, harvested, cooked, grafted, pruned and planted our way through this strange time and every single day I have felt grateful to have a garden. Working with sun, seed and soil and nurturing life feels like a way to restore balance and find peace in our chaotic and uncertain world...