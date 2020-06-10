Food

Bake artisan bread alongside a top chef during a virtual cooking masterclass

Join our sister website, HeraldLIVE, for a fun online baking session

10 June 2020 - 11:36 By Herald Reporter
Join chef Donovan Miller of Capsicum Culinary Studio for a fun online baking session.
Image: Pexels.com/HeraldLIVE

Looking for some baking inspiration?

Our sister website HeraldLive is inviting you to join chef Donovan Miller of Capsicum Culinary Studio in the kitchen for a fun online cooking session where you'll learn the secret to baking delicious artisan breads.

Twenty lucky participants will also stand a chance to win a bottle of Three Peaks wine and a branded chef’s apron, compliments of Three Peaks Wine.

Click here to register and to get your list of basket ingredients in preparation for the live baking session. It's taking place on Thursday, June 11, at 4pm.

