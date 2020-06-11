Which local foodies' online cooking classes are worth their salt?

After months of being cocooned in the kitchen during lockdown, you may find the novelty of home cooking is starting to wear thin as you run out of ideas. But don't resort to living on takeaways just yet - there's a large helping of inspiration to be found online in the form of virtual cooking classes.

We put three of those run by prominent local foodies to the test:

CHEF DAVID HIGGS

Who: Higgs is the chef behind top-rated Joburg restaurants Marble and Saint. He's also the author of the cookbook Mile 8, and a judge on the reality cooking show My Kitchen Rules SA.

The online class: Dave’s Kitchen, a free cooking series on YouTube.

The review: Anyone who has ever seen Higgs in action in one of his restaurant kitchens will know he's no pushover; he's a perfectionist who never takes his eye off the ball. Tune in to his YouTube cooking class and for a moment you'll second guess if you're watching the same serious dude.

While at home in his kitchen, accompanied by his favourite pooch, and dressed in a selection of hoodies, sport gear and eyewear, a different Higgs emerges — one who has a deadpan sense of humour, is quirky and full of fun. Oh, and he also owns a dishwasher that seems to magically do everything except the dishes.

In one episode, Higgs defies “prohibition” by mixing up a very boozy ginger beer (with chilli, nogal) in a bucket, only to discover he's bought the only bucket in the world with a lid that doesn't quite fit. The best part is watching him tape it down with industrial-looking duct tape before placing it in the dishwasher overnight in case it bursts.

In between lots of laughs, there's a nice balance of recipes and ideas for both the novice and more experienced cook. One of my favourites is his carbonnade of beef — beef shin slow-cooked in Guinness, and lots of it. Delicious.

The rating: 10/10