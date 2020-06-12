Food

Recipe

Brrrrrr! Warm up with a cup of this easy-to-make Mexican hot chocolate

Forget powdered mixes, this is the real deal: it's made with dark chocolate, cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper for a bit of a kick

12 June 2020 - 09:44 By Raphaella Frame-Tolmie
Mexican hot chocolate.
Mexican hot chocolate.
Image: 123RF/Brent Hofacker

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

750ml (3 cups) milk

250ml (1 cup) fresh cream

2 cinnamon sticks

1 star anise

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

170g dark chocolate 

100g (½ cup) sticky brown sugar

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Mini marshmallows, to garnish

Method:

  1. Combine milk, cream, cinnamon sticks, star anise and vanilla extract in a saucepan over medium heat and stir until it just begins to boil.
  2. Immediately remove from heat and add the chocolate and sugar, stirring until melted.
  3. Stir in cayenne pepper, then pour into mugs and serve with mini marshmallows scattered on top.

This recipe is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Seven secrets to making scrumptious homemade soup, no recipe required

There's nothing like a bowl of soup to boost the spirits. Follow these tips to take yours even more flavourful
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The great debate: are dombolo and dumplings the same thing?

Here's what some prominent foodies have to say
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew

A good stew will satisfy any hunger, big or small. Follow these simple cooking tips to take yours to the next level of deliciousness
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Coconut Kelz details her experience at St Anne's: 'I got a reputation as the ... Lifestyle
  3. Wear a face mask and don't kiss: Harvard's advice for safe sex during Covid-19 Health & Sex
  4. What’s new on Showmax in June Lifestyle
  5. Royals share sweet images of Prince Philip on his 99th birthday Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...