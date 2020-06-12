Recipe
Brrrrrr! Warm up with a cup of this easy-to-make Mexican hot chocolate
Forget powdered mixes, this is the real deal: it's made with dark chocolate, cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper for a bit of a kick
12 June 2020 - 09:44
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
750ml (3 cups) milk
250ml (1 cup) fresh cream
2 cinnamon sticks
1 star anise
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
170g dark chocolate
100g (½ cup) sticky brown sugar
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Mini marshmallows, to garnish
Method:
- Combine milk, cream, cinnamon sticks, star anise and vanilla extract in a saucepan over medium heat and stir until it just begins to boil.
- Immediately remove from heat and add the chocolate and sugar, stirring until melted.
- Stir in cayenne pepper, then pour into mugs and serve with mini marshmallows scattered on top.
• This recipe is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine.