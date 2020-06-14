A Michelin star, an Olympic medal and a bestseller: SA's young chefs are hot stuff
Chefs Mogau Seshoene, Sifiso Chiziane and Jean Delport tell us about their inspiring journeys and remarkable achievements
14 June 2020 - 00:03
MOGAU SESHOENE AKA LAZY MAKOTI
Celebrity chef, cookery teacher and cookbook author, 31 years old..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.