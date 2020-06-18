Big flavours, no fuss: our food ed's go-to recipes for warming winter dishes

There's nothing like an icy cold spell to make you crave warming, rib-sticking, carb-rich dishes.

I’m in favour of easy-to-prepare recipes that don’t take tons of ingredients and offer excellent results - as this trio does:

SOUP-ER CHICKEN AND MUSHROOM CASSEROLE

This is my go-to recipe when I need a quick supper that doesn’t require lots of thought. Great for chilly evenings, it's super saucy and never disappoints on flavour.

Serve it over rice or mash or with a French loaf or focaccia to mop up all those tasty juices.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 large chicken, portioned

30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour

Salt and pepper

45ml (3 tbsp) oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

200g button mushrooms, sliced

1 x 400g can tomato soup

1 x 400g can mushroom soup

Fresh parsley or rocket and rice or mash, to serve