Four of the best food hampers to spoil dad with this Father's Day

Normally Father's Day would involve taking dad out to a restaurant or inviting him over to your home to enjoy a special meal. Though lockdown restrictions have put a spanner in the works as far as these plans are concerned, you can still spoil your dad with some tasty treats this year.

Here are some great options for Father's Day food hampers that you can have delivered straight to his door — get your orders in quickly:

RICHARD BOSMAN’S QUALITY CURED MEAT HAMPERS

Known for producing flavoursome cured meats using traditional methods, Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats has launched an online shop that will be doing home deliveries just in time for Father’s Day.

Choose from familiar favourites like salami, sausages, rubs and jams or delicious new products like bacon miso caramel sauce, Cajun Andouille sausage and handmade bratwurst. Items are priced individually, allowing you to put together a hamper suited to your budget and your father’s taste buds.

Deliveries can be made around Cape Town and orders need to be placed by June 18 for delivery by the weekend. Visit richardbosman.co.za

SUMMERHILL ESTATE FATHER’S DAY BASKETS

The LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, is pulling out all the delicious stops with its Father’s Day baskets.

Each basket will contain:

Potato bread and fennel butter;

Duck liver paste, apple and onion;

Peking duck;

Amer chocolate and soufflé berries; and

Beinori chèvre, rosemary and olive.

Baskets cost R350 per person and will be available for collection or delivery to surrounding areas on June 20. To place an order, call 063 529 1966 or e-mail info@summerhillkzn.com.