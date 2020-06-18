POLL | Will you be eating out as soon as restaurants reopen?

Restaurateurs can start to breathe a bit easier now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced they'll be able to reopen their eateries for sit-down meals — albeit catering to a limited number of patrons at a time.

Though the date when they'll be able to do so is yet to be announced, they will need to follow strict health protocols.

Emma Chen, owner of the iconic Red Chamber restaurant in Johannesburg, recently admitted to TimesLIVE that one of her biggest fears is that customers will never go out to eat again. That's because lifestyles have changed drastically with everyone housebound. Of those who can afford to eat out, many may be nervous to sit down to enjoy a meal in a public setting.

Are you one of them - or will you be making a reservation at your favourite eatery immediately?