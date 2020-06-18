SA's gourmet capital takes a knock as rock-star chef turns grocer

Foliage is a fine-dining restaurant in Franschhoek, in the Western Cape, where you’re not subjected to an endless discourse on the provenance of the food and you do not need a microscope to see the contents of the plate. The food is recognisable and beautifully presented and, most important of all, absolutely delicious.

So it was with dismay that I read in the Daily Maverick that chef patron Chris Erasmus was not going to reopen Foliage as a fine-dining establishment when restaurants finally emerge from lockdown, but rather convert it to a deli and grocery store selling “stuff that people grow in their backyards and make at home”.

Whatever one may say about fine dining — the pretension and so on — these restaurants play a pivotal role in the South African culinary scene. They not only attract the big-spending types of tourists who fly all over the world to eat at buzzed-about spots; they put SA on the global radar in a purely positive way.

And in a country where coverage about corruption, crime and government malfeasance runs rampant, that is no small thing. As described in a New Yorker profile of the famed American chef Mario Batali: “Celebrity chefs sell more than food; they sell stories.”