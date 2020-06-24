Food

Would these chic social distancing ideas make you less nervous to eat out?

International designers have been working on solutions to make dining at restaurants during the pandemic a safe — and stylish — affair

24 June 2020 - 11:30 By AFP Relaxnews
The Plex'Eat concept by Christophe Gernigon Studio.
The Plex'Eat concept by Christophe Gernigon Studio.
Image: Christophe Gernigon Studio

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that restaurants would soon be able to reopen for sit-down meals. But persistent concern about the need for social distancing will likely mean that many customers will not feel comfortable with crowded dining spaces.

In a recent TimesLIVE poll, we asked, “will you be eating out as soon as restaurants reopen?” At the time of writing, only 37% of the respondents said “yes, I can't wait”. The remaining 63% replied, “No, I'm too nervous about Covid-19".

If you're one of the latter, take heart: international designers have been working on solutions to make social distancing while dining out a safe — and stylish — affair.

Here are some of their ideas:

THE PLEX'EAT CONCEPT

French designer Christophe Gernigon, who leads the design studio of the same name, has come up with the concept of suspended plexiglass bells (pictured above) that will ensure there's a barrier between patrons sharing a table. 

INDIVIDUAL GREENHOUSES

A restaurant in Amsterdam called Eten has installed five individual glasshouses at its canal-side property, each containing a single table. It's a romantic solution for couples who would like a private space all to themselves. The project has been christened “Serres séparées” (French for “separate greenhouses”). 

Groups of friends have dinner in so-called 'quarantine greenhouses' in Amsterdam.
Groups of friends have dinner in so-called 'quarantine greenhouses' in Amsterdam.
Image: Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/ANP/AFP

PLEXI CORNERS

French designer Frédéric Tabary has developed a concept for plexiglass enclosures that will ensure there's enough distance between individual groups of diners. The “Plexi corner”, which he has posted on Instagram, is also available for sale. It's priced at €7,500 ex vat (about R147k) for 36 chairs and five modules. 

Additional reporting by Toni Jaye Singer.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Which foods will trend and what eating out might look like after lockdown

From delivery drivers who double as sommeliers to a strong focus on local flavours, the future of food will be forever changed by the coronavirus ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

IN PICS | Bumper tables, fake patrons: what eating out looks like post-lockdown

Restaurant owners all over the world have been brainstorming ways to factor social distancing into the eat-in dining experience. Here are some of the ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Owner of iconic Joburg restaurant: Will people ever go out to eat again?

The Red Chamber's Emma Chen talks lockdown, takeaways and the new thinking around dining out.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. It took me so long to be this happy: Shauwn Mkhize Lifestyle
  2. Here's where Boity Thulo can't wait to jet off to as soon as lockdown is over Travel
  3. Want to know where you can and can't travel? Use this new interactive map Travel
  4. I had to get three surgeries after filming 'The Old Guard', says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  5. Rare sighting: warthogs steal and eat cheetah's meal in Kruger Travel

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate