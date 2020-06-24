Would these chic social distancing ideas make you less nervous to eat out?

If you're one of the latter, take heart: international designers have been working on solutions to make social distancing while dining out a safe — and stylish — affair.

Here are some of their ideas:

THE PLEX'EAT CONCEPT

French designer Christophe Gernigon, who leads the design studio of the same name, has come up with the concept of suspended plexiglass bells (pictured above) that will ensure there's a barrier between patrons sharing a table.

INDIVIDUAL GREENHOUSES

A restaurant in Amsterdam called Eten has installed five individual glasshouses at its canal-side property, each containing a single table. It's a romantic solution for couples who would like a private space all to themselves. The project has been christened “Serres séparées” (French for “separate greenhouses”).