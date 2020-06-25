How Marmite and Bovril ended up on breakfast tables around the world

Bovril vs Marmite: people love to love one and hate the other, but then they’ve had long enough to decide which of these spreads gets their vote at the breakfast table. These products have been around for longer than any of us, and most grew up eating them on toast as well as many other things.

Bovril is older, dating back to 1888, with a military origin. Marmite has been around since 1902 and has a more boozy origin in beer. The first is decidedly beefy, the second is completely vegan.

Both are British, but have roots in Europe and are now eaten all over the world. In SA, they’re currently made under licence by Pioneer Foods.

AN ARMY MARCHES ON ITS STOMACH

During the Franco-Prussian war of 1870-1, Napoleon III needed a million cans of beef to feed his army. There was plenty of beef available in the British Empire and South America but it was bulky and perishable.

John Lawson Johnston, a Scottish butcher living in Canada, came up with an ingenious solution. He created a boiled-down beef extract called “Johnston’s Fluid Beef” to sell to the French. It was so popular that by the late 1880s it had gained fans in the UK too.