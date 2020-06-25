If Marmite is made from brewer's yeast, does it contain alcohol?

THE QUERY

I’ve heard a lot about the pending shortages of Marmite caused by the scarcity of brewer’s yeast and wondered if Marmite contains alcohol? — Suraya, Mayfair, Joburg

THE ANSWER

Marmite has been in the headlines recently because, as you indicate, the main ingredient — a concentrated brewer’s yeast extract — has been in short supply.

Brewer’s yeast is a byproduct of beer production. As breweries have not been permitted to operate during lockdown, Pioneer Foods, which manufactures Marmite in SA, has been unable to procure a supply of this yeast.