It’s not like restaurants paused and if you push play we can continue as before, says celeb chef

REUBEN RIFFEL OF REUBEN'S RESTAURANT & BAR IN FRANSCHHOEK

Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel and his wife Maryke first opened their award-winning Reuben's Restaurant & Bar in 2004; it's set in the heart of SA’s gourmet capital, Franschhoek, which is an international tourist hotspot.

Riffel is hesitant about whether they will resume operating as soon as the government gives the go-ahead, as midwinter is historically a quiet season for the village.

“This is kind of a sad situation because if you look at the industry reopening it's like starting all over again from scratch — and that’s if you lucky,” he says. “Some won’t be able to. It’s not like we paused and you can press play and we'll continue as we did before.”

In the past, his restaurant never failed to pull the crowds. “Perhaps we got too big for our boots, so it’s time to take a few steps back and reassess,” he reflects.