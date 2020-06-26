FREE WEBINAR | How SA’s fast-food industry came together to feed those in need

During lockdown, the South African fast-food industry, led by giants like Nando’s, KFC and McDonald’s, put their differences aside, and showed all South Africans that they too were in this together.

Despite experiencing the complete closure of their businesses for the first five weeks of lockdown, with zero income, the three brands embarked on a campaign with Joint Aid Management (JAM) to feed South Africans – those who were hungry and on the streets, and otherwise without hope and nutrition in a very dark time.

They launched the joint initiative #StreetwisePeriPeriMcBurger - firing it up, getting streetwise and lovin’it as they came to the aid of those in need.

But now, with lockdown slowly easing and their businesses opening up for customers, will Nando’s, KFC and McDonalds continue as an altruistic trio, or will they disband their initiative to prioritise their own bottom-line profits once again?

Join the FM Redzone discussion with Arye Kellman (TILT CCO), Ntombizamasala Hlophe (Yellowwood strategy director), Greg Solomon (McDonald’s SA CEO), Suhay Limbada (KFC SA marketing director) and Doug Place (Nando’s CMO) in a digitised event that looks at a JAM initiative, and what the brands have in the pipeline for the future.

Date: July 7 2020

Time: 9am - 10am