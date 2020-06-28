Farewell Farro: restaurant closure leaves a giant gap in Jozi's food scene

Steve Steinfeld pays homage to one of the city's best eateries, which has been forced to forever shut its doors in the wake of lockdown restrictions

The closing of any business is a devastating thing, and the closing of a restaurant even more so. Restaurants, the ones worth their salt at least, are so much more than just a place to eat. Few can say that at the end of a long, hard day, a meal at their favourite restaurant wouldn't cheer them up.



Farro was one of those restaurants. It was a place to go to and be guaranteed a great experience. Among the swarms of supply-chain franchises, steakhouses and over-priced cafes that make up most of Joburg's dining landscape, Farro stood alone. It was a restaurant that knew what it was and stood for it, bravely...