Four things restaurateurs must do to thrive as they reopen their eateries

From nervous diners to new health and safety protocols, SA’s restaurateurs are facing a fresh wave of challenges as they kick-start their businesses after being given the government green light to reopen for sit-down meals.

Here, some of the globe’s top chefs and bartenders — whose establishments all rank on the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants lists — share their advice on what needs to be done for restaurants to thrive through this crucial next stage of pandemic recovery:

1. GIVE FOOD FAIR VALUE

With a restaurant focused on giving value to humble, local products such as potatoes and carrots, Clare Smyth of Core by Clare Smyth in London has always educated her guests about good farming practices and quality ingredients but her “pet hate” is when restaurants undercut each other with low prices, undervaluing the quality and labour behind each dish.

Now, more than ever, she says, diners need to be willing to pay a fair price for their meals to support restaurants and producers.