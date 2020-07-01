Food

Grill Hills

Is it true that the best time to make biltong is after the first frost?

Our food expert answers your culinary questions

Hilary Biller Columnist
01 July 2020 - 13:51
Traditionally biltong is cured using five simple ingredients: salt, pepper, vinegar, brown sugar and coriander.
Traditionally biltong is cured using five simple ingredients: salt, pepper, vinegar, brown sugar and coriander.
Image: 123RF/Victoria Agureeva

THE QUERY

My grandmother always told me that the best time to make biltong at home is after the first frost of winter. Is this true or merely an old wives' tale? — Andreas, Durban

THE ANSWER

I too can hear my late paternal grandmother’s voice saying exactly that in her determined manner. When it came to anything to do with Afrikaans food heritage, she was the expert and she could certainly sniff out good biltong.

In Gauteng we’ve had plenty of proof that now's the time to be making biltong, what with the many icy, crisp, mornings when blankets of frost cover the grass. I can’t say I have any proof that this old wives' tale is correct, but logic tells me it makes perfect sense.

This idea came about long before SA’s favourite snack was mass produced in industrial fan-driven biltong dryers year round. Instead, our forefathers relied on something as simple as nature as a sign that the time was right.

The first frost meant that the temperature was cold enough to have eradicated flies and bugs, that the humidity had disappeared (something which could cause the biltong to go mouldy), and that when hung in a draughty place, over time, the cured meat would dry out to perfection.

GOT A COOKING QUERY? GRILL HILLS

In a cookery quandary, have a problem with a recipe, bogged down by measurement conversions, or baffled by an ingredient? For sound advice, Sunday Times Food editor Hilary Biller is at your service. Send your queries to food@sundaytimes.co.za, and if yours is selected, we'll answer it in an online article.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

If Marmite is made from brewer's yeast, does it contain alcohol?

Our food expert solves your culinary conundrums
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Which plant milk is the best-tasting dairy substitute?

Non-dairy milk substitutes are becoming more mainstream as the trend towards sustainable eating grows
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Does 'milking' a cucumber really improve its flavour?

Our food expert solves your cooking conundrums.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. New swine flu with 'pandemic potential' discovered in China Health & Sex
  2. My aim is to impact, not to impress, says fashionista Willard Katsande The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  4. Farewell Farro: restaurant closure leaves a giant gap in Jozi's food scene Food
  5. How to watch ‘Uyajola 9/9’ and ‘Umndeni’ on your phone Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo