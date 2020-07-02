Stellar biltong: how to make your own and where to buy the best

The question "who makes the best biltong?" is likely to start a fierce debate, with people swearing their butchery’s rendition simply can’t be beat. This was certainly true at the Sunday Times Food HQ when we called for recommendations of places that make a stellar version of SA’s favourite meaty snack.

Here are some of the butcheries around SA whose biltong our staffers rate highly, plus an easy recipe to make your own at home.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN BILTONG

It’s easy to make your own biltong, which is traditionally cured using just five simple ingredients: salt, pepper, vinegar, brown sugar and coriander.

Start off with the best cuts of beef money can buy, like the hindquarter cuts of topside and silverside. I’ve used forequarters cuts like bolo and thick flank too. Select cuts with little marbling of fat, rather aiming for those that have a good strip of fat running down one side, as this adds flavour and succulence.

Cut the meat into 2-3 cm thick slices. Remember you’ll lose about 50% of the original weight when it dries out, so don’t cut it too thinly.

To cure 3kg of beef, you’ll need 100g (just under 1.2 cup) coarse salt, 30ml (2 tbsp) brown sugar, 5ml (1tsp) of freshly ground black pepper, about 100ml vinegar – I prefer the brown grape variety - and most importantly 45ml (3 tbsp) of FRESH coriander seeds, not the ones lurking in the back of the cupboard which have lost their flavour.