Food

RECIPE | Lebanese aubergine and chickpea stew

This vegetarian dish is equally delicious served warm or cold

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By Sophia Lindop

In local chef Sophia Lindop's wonderful new cookbook, Going Home – Food and Stories from Lebanon, The Land of my Forefathers, this dish is called 'Mischu's mom's aubergine and chickpea stew'.

"I met Mikhael – or Mischu, as we like to call him – here in Cape Town," Lindop explains. "Mischu is married to the beautiful Angelique and owns afew Lebanese eateries around town."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  2. Enter to win a fabulous two-night stay at Sun City Lifestyle
  3. Only I could do a cooking show like this: Somizi dishes the details Food
  4. R1m for a handbag? These collectables are among the most valued on auction lots Lifestyle
  5. How Huawei's video chat app MeeTime works Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...