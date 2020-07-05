RECIPE | Lebanese stuffed courgettes (kousa mahshi)

Stuffed with lamb and rice, these baby marrows are simmered in a fragrant tomato sauce spiced with sumac

Stuffed courgettes are a popular dish in Lebanon. "As more and more Lebanese women enter the workforce, time to prepare meals is becoming limited. This is why you can purchase already hollowed-out kousa (courgettes) from supermarkets and souks, explains Cape Town chef Sophia Lindop.



"Lebanese kousa seems to be shorter and much stockier than what we have in SA."..